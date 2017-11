Nov 6 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s - Morocco’s diversifying economy and stable policy environment support positive banking system outlook‍​

* Moody’s on Moroccan banks - expect ongoing gradual transition to currency flexibility will be orderly

* Moody's on Moroccan banks - profits will be supported by higher domestic lending growth, rising fees and commissions, higher-yielding Sub-Saharan Africa portfolios Source text : bit.ly/2h8HAfD