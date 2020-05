BRIEF-Moody's Says Most CEE Sovereign Credit Profiles Resilient To A Temporary Coronavirus Shock

May 28 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS MOST CEE SOVEREIGN CREDIT PROFILES RESILIENT TO A TEMPORARY CORONAVIRUS SHOCK

* MOODY’S SAYS REVISED DOWN ITS CEE GROWTH FORECASTS, PROJECTING A CONTRACTION OF 4.7% IN 2020

* MOODY’S SAYS CORONAVIRUS CRISIS WILL DRIVE THE CEE REGION INTO A DEEP RECESSION THIS YEAR

* MOODY’S SAYS GRADUAL PICK UP FOR CEE ECONOMIES SETS IN DURING H2 OF THE YEAR AND INTO 2021

* MOODY’S SAYS ANY MAJOR RECOVERY FOR CEE COUNTRIES WILL DEPEND ON RESUMPTION OF INTERNATIONAL TRADE AND RESOLUTION OF SUPPLY CHAIN BLOCKAGES Source text for Eikon: