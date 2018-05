BRIEF-Moody's Says Most Rated Chinese Corporates Have Low Exposure To U.S.-China Trade Dispute

May 14 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS MOST RATED CHINESE CORPORATES HAVE LOW EXPOSURE TO US-CHINA TRADE DISPUTE

* MOODY’S -MOST CHINESE COS FOCUS ON DOMESTIC MARKET, HAVE LIMITED EXPOSURE TO TARIFFS US HAS IMPLEMENTED, PROPOSED FOR SOME GOODS IMPORTED FROM MAINLAND

* MOODY’S - SPECIFICALLY, CHINA’S PROPOSED LOWER TARIFF FOR IMPORTED AUTOS WOULD BOOST UNIT SALES AND AFTERMARKET SERVICE REVENUE FOR AUTO DEALERS

* MOODY’S - KNOCK-ON EFFECT OF AN ONGOING CHINA-U.S. TRADE DISPUTE THROUGH WEAKER ECONOMIC CONDITIONS POSES RISK

* MOODY'S -IF US-CHINA DISPUTE ON TRADE, TECH TRANSFERS ESCALATES, ECONOMIC IMPACT WOULD BE MORE SIGNIFICANT, WITH POTENTIAL SPILLOVER EFFECT ON RATED CHINESE COS Source text: bit.ly/2L04L9C