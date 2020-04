BRIEF-Moody's Says Negative Outlook On Brazil's Banking System As Coronavirus Outbreak Erodes Asset Quality And Profitability

April 17 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS NEGATIVE OUTLOOK ON BRAZIL’S BANKING SYSTEM AS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK ERODES ASSET QUALITY AND PROFITABILITY

* MOODY’S SAYS OPERATING CONDITIONS FOR BRAZILIAN BANKS TO DETERIORATE OVER THE NEXT 12-18 MONTHS, STRAINING ASSET QUALITY

* MOODY’S SAYS OVERALL BUSINESS VOLUMES SET TO FALL AS BRAZILAIN ECONOMY CONTRACTS

* MOODY'S, ON BRAZILIAN BANKING SYSTEM, SAYS DOWNTURN MAKES IT MORE LIKELY THAT LOW INTEREST RATES WILL PERSIST FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD