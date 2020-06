June 22 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS NEGATIVE VIEW OF U.S. TELECOMMUNICATIONS REFLECTS LOWER EARNINGS, POTENTIAL RISE IN BAD DEBT FROM COVID-19

* MOODY’S - RISING UNEMPLOYMENT, UNCERTAINTY REGARDING LENGTH OF COVID-19 RELATED SLOWDOWN TO REDUCE 2020 EBITDA FOR U.S. TELECOMMUNICATION SECTOR