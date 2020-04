April 23 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Services:

* MOODY’S SAYS NET LEASE REITS WITH CINEMA, FITNESS, CASUAL DINING TENANTS FACE EMERGING CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN RISKS

* MOODY’S SAYS EXPECT NEW INVESTMENTS (ACQUISITIONS) TO BE LIMITED THIS YEAR FOR MOST NET LEASE REITS WITHOUT GREATER CLARITY

* MOODY'S SAYS MOST NET LEASE REITS’ CREDIT QUALITY TO REMAIN LARGELY INTACT AS COS HOLD DIVERSE PORTFOLIOS WITH VARIED TENANTS, INDUSTRIES & GEOGRAPHIES Source text: (bit.ly/2KvdFg4)