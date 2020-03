BRIEF-Moody's Says Netherlands' Credit Profile Reflects Strong Government Finances, Sound Institutions; Challenges Mainly External

March 12 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS NETHERLANDS’ CREDIT PROFILE REFLECTS STRONG GOVERNMENT FINANCES, SOUND INSTITUTIONS; CHALLENGES MAINLY EXTERNAL

* MOODY’S SAYS NETHERLANDS’ GROWTH WILL DECELERATE NEAR TO POTENTIAL LEVELS IN 2020-21

* MOODY’S SAYS NETHERLANDS’ EXPANSIONARY FISCAL POLICY AND SLOWING ECONOMY WILL NARROW FISCAL SURPLUSES

* MOODY’S SAYS NETHERLANDS HAS ELEVATED EXPOSURE TO GLOBAL TRADE PROTECTIONISM AND TO UNCERTAINTY ABOUT POST-BREXIT ENVIRONMENT

* MOODY’S SAYS FORECAST THAT REAL GDP GROWTH OF NETHERLANDS WILL SLOW TO 1.2% ON AVERAGE IN 2020-21

* MOODY'S - FOR 2020 DOWNSIDE RISKS TO MOODY'S GROWTH FORECAST ON NETHERLANDS STEM PREDOMINANTLY FROM UNCERTAINTY ABOUT IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS