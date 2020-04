BRIEF-Moody's Says New Aid Package To Give Additional Liquidity To U.S. For-Profit Hospitals

April 24 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS NEW AID PACKAGE WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL LIQUIDITY TO U.S. FOR-PROFIT HOSPITALS TO HELP WITHSTAND CORONAVIRUS

* MOODY’S SAYS LIQUIDITY WILL HELP U.S FOR-PROFIT HOSPITALS MITIGATE TEMPORARY INCREASES IN LEVERAGE

* MOODY’S SAYS ANY PERMANENT INCREASES IN DEBT COULD PUT LONGER-TERM PRESSURE ON SOME U.S. FOR-PROFIT HOSPITALS’ CREDIT PROFILES

* MOODY’S SAYS U.S. FOR-PROFIT HOSPITALS’ ABILITY TO RETURN TO NORMAL BUSINESS CONDITIONS WILL DEPEND IN PART ON U.S. ADDING MORE TESTING CAPACITY

* MOODY’S SAYS U.S. FOR-PROFIT HOSPITALS’ ABILITY TO RETURN TO NORMAL BUSINESS CONDITIONS TO ALSO DEPEND IN PART ON U.S. INCREASING AVAILABILITY OF PPE

* MOODY’S SAYS BELIEVE PATIENT VOLUMES WILL RETURN RELATIVELY QUICKLY ONCE STATES LIFT RESTRICTIONS

* MOODY’S SAYS OTHER PROVISIONS THAT WILL BENEFIT HOSPITALS, SUPPORT LIQUIDITY INCLUDE ABILITY TO DEFER EMPLOYER PORTION OF FEDERAL PAYROLL TAXES