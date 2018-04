April 6 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* ‍MOODY’S SAYS NEW ZEALAND’S CREDIT PROFILE REFLECTS HIGH ECONOMIC RESILIENCE & STRONG FISCAL METRICS; VULNERABILITIES MITIGATED BY EFFECTIVE INSTITUTIONS​

* GLOBAL DEMAND FOR NEW ZEALAND’S AGRICULTURE, TOURISM-RELATED PRODUCTS WILL STAY ROBUST

* NEW ZEALAND'S ECONOMIC PROFILE SUPPORTS ELECTED COALITION GOVT'S CREDIT POSITIVE COMMITMENT TO PRESERVE FISCAL SURPLUSES, REDUCE GOVERNMENT DEBT OVER NEXT 5 YRS