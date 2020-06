BRIEF-Moody's Says No-Deal Brexit Would Compound Coronavirus Impact During Fragile UK Recovery

June 10 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS NO-DEAL BREXIT WOULD COMPOUND CORONAVIRUS IMPACT DURING FRAGILE UK RECOVERY

* MOODY’S SAYS AUTOMOTIVE, AEROSPACE, PORTS AND CHEMICALS AMONG SECTORS MOST EXPOSED TO NO-DEAL BREXIT

* MOODY’S - BY END OF 2020, WHEN NO-DEAL BREXIT WOULD OCCUR, SIZE OF UK ECONOMY WOULD STILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY BELOW LEVEL EXPECTED BY AGENCY BEFORE

* MOODY’S SAYS ECONOMIC FALLOUT FROM CORONAVIRUS TO LIKELY REMAIN MAJOR DRIVER OF CREDIT RISK IN UK OVER COMING YRS

* MOODY’S SAYS RISKS OF A NO-DEAL OUTCOME FOR BREXIT ARE RISING Source text for Eikon: