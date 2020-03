BRIEF-Moody's Says North American Oilfield Services And Drilling Sector Faces High Refinancing Risk, Weak Access To Capital Markets

March 18 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS NORTH AMERICAN OILFIELD SERVICES AND DRILLING SECTOR FACES HIGH REFINANCING RISK, WEAK ACCESS TO CAPITAL MARKETS

* MOODY’S SAYS OFS SECTOR IS MORE STRESSED IN TERMS OF REFINANCING THAN THE E&P OR MIDSTREAM SECTOR, DESPITE ITS SMALLER DEBT LOAD

* MOODY’S SAYS WEAK EARNINGS CONSTRAINED OFS COMPANIES’ ACCESS TO CAPITAL MARKETS, OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS EXACERBATES THEIR CREDIT STRESS

* MOODY’S SAYS WHILE LARGER, INVESTMENT-GRADE OFS FIRMS ARE BETTER EQUIPPED TO WITHSTAND WEAKNESS, LOWER-RATED AND SMALLER COS FACE HIGH RISK OF DEFAULT Source text for Eikon: