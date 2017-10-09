FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's says outlook for Brazil's banks negative as political uncertainties linger‍​
#Financials
October 9, 2017 / 6:56 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Moody's says outlook for Brazil's banks negative as political uncertainties linger‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Moody’s says outlook for Brazil’s banks negative as political uncertainties linger‍​

* ‍Moody’s says changed the outlook for Brazil’s banking system to negative from stable​

* Moody’s says while banks are emerging from Brazil’s recession with manageable asset risks, Moody’s does not anticipate material reduction in delinquencies‍​

* ‍Moody’s says the negative outlook for Brazil’s banking system also reflects the negative outlook on Brazil’s Ba2 sovereign rating​ Source text for Eikon:

