BRIEF-Moody's Says Outlook For Global Beverage Industry Changed To Stable From Positive On Covid-19 Outbreak

March 25 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S SAYS OUTLOOK FOR GLOBAL BEVERAGE INDUSTRY CHANGED TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE ON COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* MOODY’S SEES BEVERAGE COS 2020 OPERATING PROFIT TO BE RELATIVELY FLAT & SOME POSTING LOWER PROFITS FOR A QUARTER OR 2 BEFORE ECONOMIC ACTIVITY BEGINS TO RECOVER

* MOODY’S SAYS UNLIKE OTHER MORE DISCRETIONARY CONSUMER PRODUCTS, BEVERAGES WILL REMAIN IN DEMAND EVEN IN A CRISIS

* MOODY’S SAYS WIDESPREAD CLOSURES OF BARS, RESTAURANTS, THEATER, ENTERTAINMENT VENUES & LESS TRAVEL WILL HURT COS’ FOUNTAIN & FOOD SERVICE BUSINESSES

* MOODY'S SAYS SOME ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE COMPANIES WILL FARE WORSE THAN SOFT BEVERAGE COMPANIES