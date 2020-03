March 30 (Reuters) - MOODY’S :

* MOODY’S SAYS OUTLOOK FOR NORTH AMERICAN NON-FINANCIAL CORPORATIONS TURNS NEGATIVE AMID OUTBREAK AS ECONOMIES FREEZE, CAPITAL MARKETS SHUDDER

* MOODY’S SAYS BUSINESS ACTIVITY FOR NON-FINANCIAL CORPORATIONS WILL LIKELY FALL SHARPLY ACROSS ADVANCED ECONOMIES IN H1 2020

* MOODY’S SAYS PROJECT A CUMULATIVE 4.3% CONTRACTION FOR NON-FINANCIAL CORPORATIONS OVER FIRST AND SECOND QUARTERS OF 2020 IN THE U.S.