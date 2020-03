March 20 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS OUTLOOK FOR U.S. AIRPORTS REVISED TO NEGATIVE AS EXPECTATION OF ENPLANEMENTS DROPS

* MOODY’S SAYS NOW EXPECT ENPLANEMENT LOSSES FOR U.S. AIRPORTS FOR THE YEAR WILL BE GREATER THAN 20%

* MOODY’S SAYS EXPECT SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF U.S. AIRPORTS TO NEED TO MAKE USE OF STRUCTURAL PROTECTIONS TO RAISE RATES ON AIRLINES TO MAINTAIN DEBT SERVICE