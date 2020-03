BRIEF-Moody's Says Outlook For U.S. Building Materials Cut To Negative With Coronavirus Outbreak Likely To Hurt Private Construction

March 30 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS OUTLOOK FOR U.S. BUILDING MATERIALS CUT TO NEGATIVE WITH CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK LIKELY TO HURT PRIVATE CONSTRUCTION

* MOODY’S - EXPECT SIGNIFICANT PULL BACK ON U.S. HOUSING STARTS, HOMEBUILDERS’ LAND SPENDING TO COUNTERBALANCE FALL IN TRAFFIC, INCREASED CANCELLATIONS

* MOODY’S SAYS THERE WILL BE WIDESPREAD REDUCTIONS OF LAND SPEND IN U.S. IN 2020

* MOODY’S SAYS EXPECT PUBLIC INFRASTRUCTURE CONSTRUCTION IN U.S. WILL GROW BY ABOUT 6% IN 2020, SUPPORTED BY CONTINUED GOVERNMENT FUNDING

* MOODY’S - EXPECT NONRESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION IN U.S. TO DECLINE BY 5% BY Q3 2020, FOLLOWED BY GRADUAL IMPROVEMENT TO LOW-SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH IN 2021