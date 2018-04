April 30 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS OUTLOOK FOR U.S. FOR-PROFIT HOSPITAL INDUSTRY REMAINS STABLE ON HIGHER EARNINGS, FLAT MARGINS

* MOODY'S SAYS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS, SAME-FACILITY REVENUE FOR U.S. FOR-PROFIT HOSPITALS WILL GROW IN LOW SINGLE DIGITS AS MODESTLY POSITIVE PATIENT VOLUMES CONTINUE