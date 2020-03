March 20 (Reuters) - MOODY’S:

* MOODY’S SAYS OUTLOOK FOR U.S. FOR-PROFIT HOSPITALS CHANGED TO NEGATIVE ON CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* MOODY'S SAYS EARNINGS WILL DECLINE OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS FOR U.S. FOR-PROFIT HOSPITALS AS CARING FOR CORONAVIRUS PATIENTS INCREASES COSTS Source text: [bit.ly/3a8fIBZ]