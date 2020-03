BRIEF-Moody's Says Outlook For U.S. Medical Products & Devices Sector Changed To Stable As Expenditures Diverted To Coronavirus

March 17 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS OUTLOOK FOR U.S. MEDICAL PRODUCTS & DEVICES SECTOR CHANGED TO STABLE AS EXPENDITURES DIVERTED TO CORONAVIRUS

* MOODY’S SAYS OUTLOOK FOR U.S. MEDICAL PRODUCTS & DEVICES SECTOR HAS BEEN CHANGED TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE

* MOODY’S SAYS ASIDE FROM NEAR-TERM CORONAVIRUS-RELATED RISK, REVENUE TRENDS FOR U.S. MEDICAL PRODUCTS & DEVICES SECTOR OVER LONGER TERM ARE PROMISING

* MOODY’S SAYS SLOWING GLOBAL ECONOMIC GROWTH WILL PRESSURE U.S. MEDICAL DEVICE SALES IN NEAR TERM, RESULTING IN LOWER EARNINGS THAN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST

* MOODY’S SAYS DIVERSION OF HEALTHCARE EXPENDITURES TOWARD FIGHTING CORONAVIRUS WILL PRESSURE U.S. MEDICAL DEVICE SALES IN NEAR TERM

* MOODY'S SAYS EXPECT A PULLBACK IN CONSUMPTION IN FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR FOLLOWED BY A MODERATE RECOVERY FOR U.S. MEDICAL PRODUCTS & DEVICES SECTOR