FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moody's says outlook for U.S. retail industry remains stable
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico's path to restore power shifts after Whitefish exit
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico's path to restore power shifts after Whitefish exit
Chinese stores slash iPhone 8 prices as much as 20 percent
Apple
Chinese stores slash iPhone 8 prices as much as 20 percent
Beijing poised for fresh South China Sea assertiveness
China
Beijing poised for fresh South China Sea assertiveness
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2017 / 2:20 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

BRIEF-Moody's says outlook for U.S. retail industry remains stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Moody’s

* Moody’s says outlook for U.S. retail industry remains stable

* Moody’s says lowered forecast for 2017 operating income growth, while maintaining sales growth expectations for U.S. retail industry

* Moody’s says specialty retailers, department stores, apparel and footwear retailers exerting greatest pressure on U.S. retail industry

* ‍Moody’s says next year’s performance for U.S. retail will be “somewhat better”, as large cos start to see investments in future growth pay off

* ‍Moody’s says U.S. online retailers, home improvement stores, off-price retailers to see continued growth; declines at department stores will begin to taper off​

* ‍Moody's says expects U.S. retail sales growth for 2017 holiday season to come in at "healthy" 3 percent to 4 percent Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2xGtSr1]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.