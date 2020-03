March 20 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS OUTLOOK FOR U.S. TOLL ROAD SECTOR REVISED TO NEGATIVE AS RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK REDUCES TRAFFIC AND REVENUE

* MOODY’S SAYS U.S. TOLL ROADS’ TRAFFIC AND REVENUE WILL DECLINE IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2020

* MOODY’S SAYS IF CORONAVIRUS IMPACT IS ONE-YEAR SHOCK, MOST U.S. TOLL ROADS WILL ABSORB LOST REVENUE RATHER THAN RAISE RATES MORE THAN ALREADY FORECAST