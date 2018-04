BRIEF-Moody's Says Outlook On Brazil's Ratings Changed To Stable From Negative

April 9 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK ON BRAZIL’S RATINGS TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE; BA2 RATINGS AFFIRMED

* MOODY’S SAYS CHANGED OUTLOOK ON GOVERNMENT OF BRAZIL RATINGS TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE

* MOODY’S SAYS DECISION TO AFFIRM THE BA2 RATINGS ON BRAZIL REFLECTS CREDIT STRENGTHS THAT OFFSET WEAK FISCAL METRICS COMPARED TO SIMILARLY RATED PEERS

* MOODY’S SAYS CHANGE IN BRAZIL’S OUTLOOK DRIVEN BY EXPECTATION THAT NEXT ADMINISTRATION WILL PASS REFORMS TO STABILIZE DEBT METRICS OVER MEDIUM TERM

* MOODY’S SAYS CHANGE IN BRAZIL’S OUTLOOK BASED ON EXPECTATION THAT HIGHER-THAN-EXPECTED SHORT- & MEDIUM-TERM GROWTH PROSPECTS TO SUPPORT FISCAL CONSOLIDATION

* MOODY'S SAYS LOW INFLATION, INTEREST RATE ENVIRONMENT IN BRAZIL WILL HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON FISCAL ACCOUNTS, DEBT DYNAMICS