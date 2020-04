April 20 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S SAYS OUTLOOK ON GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION TURNS NEGATIVE FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2017

* MOODY’S SAYS OUTLOOK ON GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION CHANGED TO NEGATIVE ON BACK OF CORONAVIRUS DISRUPTIONS, SLOWING ECONOMIC GROWTH &LOW OIL PRICES

* MOODY'S SAYS U.S., EUROPEAN & AUSTRALIAN CONSTRUCTION COMPANIES' REVENUES WILL DECLINE, CHINESE CONSTRUCTION CO EXPECTED TO RECOVER LOST REVENUES FROM EARLIER THIS YEAR