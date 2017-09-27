FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-‍Moody's says pace of drug price increases slows, though possible change to 340B program would hurt NFP hospital margins​
#Healthcare
September 27, 2017 / 2:29 PM / 23 days ago

BRIEF-‍Moody's says pace of drug price increases slows, though possible change to 340B program would hurt NFP hospital margins​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* ‍Moody’s says pace of drug price increases slows, though possible change to 340B program would hurt NFP hospital margins​

* ‍Moody’s says proposed reduction of Medicare Part B outpatient drug reimbursement to 340B hospitals would represent headwind for hospitals already facing pressure​

* ‍Moody’s says if changes were implemented to 340B, largest impact would be on pharmaceutical companies with product mix weighted towards biotech drugs​

* ‍Moody’s on pace of drug price says on generic drug side, expect some of the pressure will ease as U.S. FDA approves more generic drugs for first time Source text for Eikon:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

