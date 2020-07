July 7 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S SAYS BELARUS’ CREDIT PROFILE BALANCES HIGH INCOMES AND MODERATE DEBT AGAINST EXTERNAL VULNERABILITIES

* MOODY’S SAYS CORONAVIRUS WILL CAUSE A SHARP ECONOMIC CONTRACTION IN 2020 BEFORE MILD RECOVERY NEXT YEAR FOR BELARUS

* MOODY'S SAYS BELARUS GOVERNMENT DEBT BURDEN WILL RISE THIS YEAR GIVEN SHIFT TO A LARGE BUDGET DEFICIT BUT STILL REMAIN MODERATE RELATIVE TO PEERS