BRIEF-Moody's Says Papua New Guinea Credit Profile Faces Significant Pressure On Government Financing

April 18 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS PAPUA NEW GUINEA CREDIT PROFILE FACES SIGNIFICANT PRESSURE ON GOVERNMENT FINANCING

* MOODY’S SAYS CREDIT PROFILE OF PAPUA NEW GUINEA REFLECTS SIGNIFICANT PRESSURE ON GOVERNMENT FINANCING STEMMING FROM LARGE GROSS BORROWING REQUIREMENTS, EXTERNAL LIQUIDITY

* MOODY’S SAYS PAPUA NEW GUINEA’S WEAKNESSES IN GOVERNANCE AND SECURITY, LOW INCOMES AND POOR INFRASTRUCTURE ALSO POSE CREDIT CHALLENGES

* MOODY'S SAYS EARTHQUAKE IN FEBRUARY 2018 AND AFTERSHOCKS LIKELY TO TAKE TEMPORARY TOLL ON ECONOMY, PUBLIC FINANCES AND CURRENT ACCOUNT POSITION IN PNG Source: bit.ly/2Hcqc4Z