BRIEF-Moody's Says Patients Across Europe, U.S. Begin To Return As Restrictions Lift, Recovery Will Vary Across Subsectors

June 18 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S SAYS PATIENTS ACROSS EUROPE, U.S. BEGIN TO RETURN AS RESTRICTIONS LIFT, BUT RECOVERY WILL VARY ACROSS SUBSECTORS

* MOODY’S - IT IS LESS LIKELY THAT U.S. WOULD ONCE AGAIN SHUTDOWN ALL NONELECTIVE CARE ACROSS NATION IF THERE IS SECOND-WAVE OF CORONAVIRUS INFECTIONS

* MOODY’S SAYS DESPITE POSITIVE SIGNS FOR VOLUMES, MANY HEALTHCARE COMPANIES WILL FACE LIQUIDITY AND OTHER CHALLENGES

* MOODY’S SAYS REGIONAL OUTBREAKS IN U.S., EUROPE WILL LIKELY FLARE, POTENTIALLY CAUSING SOME HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS TO RE-SHUTTER

* MOODY'S SAYS REGIONAL OUTBREAKS IN U.S., EUROPE WILL LIKELY FLARE, POTENTIALLY CAUSING SOME PATIENTS TO DEFER HEALTHCARE SERVICES Source text: (bit.ly/3deOxWQ)