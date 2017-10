Sept 22 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s says Permian basin activity could lift credit quality of some E&P companies

* Moody’s -oil, natural gas producers operating in Permian basin could see credit quality improve, depending on level of exposure,location of operations‍​

* Moody's-Cos with operations primarily in core of Permian basin well positioned to improve credit profile,those operating closer to fringes will benefit less Source text: (bit.ly/2fn1Exu)