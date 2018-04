BRIEF-Moody's says Philippine Banks' Robust Loan Growth Lifts 2017 Earnings, But Will Continue To Pressure Capitalization‍​

April 4 (Reuters) - Moody’s :

* : PHILIPPINE BANKS’ ROBUST LOAN GROWTH LIFTS 2017 EARNINGS, BUT WILL CONTINUE TO PRESSURE CAPITALIZATION‍​

* SAYS PHILIPPINE BANKS’ 2018 NET INTEREST MARGINS WILL IMPROVE AFTER STAYING LARGELY STEADY IN 2017, AND LOAN GROWTH WILL REMAIN ROBUST

* SAYS PHILIPPINE BANKS’ CREDIT COSTS WERE STEADY AT LOW LEVELS IN 2017, BUT WILL RISE IN 2018

* PHILIPPINE BANKS WILL SHOW MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018 AND COMBINED WITH CONTINUED ROBUST LOAN GROWTH, WILL BOOST EARNINGS AND PROFITABILITY