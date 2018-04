BRIEF-‍Moody's says Poland's Credit Profile Reflects Robust Economic Growth, Despite Institutional Challenges​

April 4 (Reuters) - ‍Moody’s On Poland:

* ‍POLAND’S CREDIT PROFILE REFLECTS ROBUST ECONOMIC GROWTH, DESPITE INSTITUTIONAL CHALLENGES​

* POLAND’S CREDIT PROFILE INCORPORATES MOODY’S EXPECTATION THAT UNCERTAINTY STEMMING FROM GOVERNMENT POLICY WILL BE CONTAINED

* POLAND’S CREDIT PROFILE INCORPORATES MOODY’S EXPECTATION THAT THE HEADLINE FISCAL DEFICIT WILL REMAIN BELOW THE EU LIMIT OF 3% OF GDP

* REVISED FULL-YEAR GDP GROWTH FORECASTS FOR 2018 AND 2019 TO 4.3% AND 4.0%, RESPECTIVELY, FROM 3.5% AND 3.2%

* POLAND’S GDP GROWTH WILL LIKELY MAINTAIN ITS SOLID PACE IN 2018

* POLAND’S DOMESTIC POLITICAL RISK AND BANKING SECTOR RISK ARE LOW

* ‍POLAND'S DOMESTIC POLITICAL RISK IS LOW, DRIVEN BY HEIGHTENED POLARISATION OF POLITICAL POSITIONS, REDUCED POLICY PREDICTABILITY