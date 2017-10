Sept 12 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s says policy uncertainty curbs South African companies’ efforts to boost credit quality

* Moody’s - low economic growth, poor business confidence, weak consumer consumption in South Africa will constrain credit quality of corporates into 2018‍​

* Moody's says policy uncertainties and low GDP growth are making South African corporates more cautious in terms of domestic investment and expansion Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2eTkM2b]