April 11 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS POST-CRISIS UK BUY-TO-LET LOANS ARE RISKIER THAN LEGACY LOANS, ESPECIALLY THOSE MOST RECENTLY ORIGINATED

* MOODY'S SAYS POST-CRISIS UK BTL LOANS STILL HAVE HIGH EXPOSURES TO INTEREST-ONLY (IO) LOANS Source: bit.ly/2qkVal8