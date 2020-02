Feb 12 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS PROLONGED CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK WOULD HURT APAC BANK PROFITABILITY AND ASSET QUALITY

* MOODY’S-IN ADVERSE CASE, IMPACT ON APAC BANKS WOULD FLOW THROUGH MULTIPLE CHANNELS WHICH INVOLVE ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN, CREDIT ISSUES IN SOME INDUSTRIES Source text for Eikon: