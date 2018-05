May 10 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S SAYS PROPOSED CHINA TARIFF HIKE WOULD HAVE MIXED CREDIT EFFECT ON U.S. SECTORS

* MOODY’S SAYS PROPOSED CHINA TARIFF HIKE WOULD HAVE MODEST IMPACT ON U.S. AUTO MANUFACTURERS

* MOODY’S SAYS U.S. AGRICULTURE & AGRICULTURE-RELATED SECTORS WOULD BE MOST AFFECTED BY PROPOSED CHINA TARIFF HIKE Source text for Eikon: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)