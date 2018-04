April 8 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S: PUSH FOR ALTERNATIVE-FUEL VEHICLES POSES CHALLENGES FOR KEY JAPANESE SECTORS

* MOODY’S- JAPAN STEELMAKERS TO FACE MORE COMPETITION FROM ALUMINUM & CARBON FIBER AS AUTOMAKERS SEEK LIGHTER-WEIGHT OPTIONS TO OFFSET WEIGHT OF ELECTRIC BATTERY

* MOODY'S- REFINERS WILL SEE DEMAND FOR GASOLINE FALL BOTH AS A RESULT OF INCREASINGLY FUEL-EFFICIENT VEHICLES AND A DECREASE IN JAPAN'S DRIVING POPULATION Source text: bit.ly/2GG49Hw