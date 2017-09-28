FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's says rated chinese developers' credit metrics to improve over next 12-18 months
September 28, 2017 / 3:06 AM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Moody's says rated chinese developers' credit metrics to improve over next 12-18 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s says rated Chinese developers’ credit metrics to improve over the next 12-18 months

* Moody’s on rated Chinese developers says expect rated developers’ leverage to improve over the next 12-18 months, supported by strong revenue growth

* Moody’s on rated Chinese developers says leverage will improve from the elevated levels seen during the six months between January and June 2017

* Moody's on rated Chinese developers says rated companies' weighted-average revenue/adjusted debt will rise to 72% and 76% by end-2017 & end-2018 respectively Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2xMTJQM

