Feb 21 (Reuters) - Moody’s -

* RECAPITALIZATION OF FAILED RUSSIAN BANKS IS CREDIT POSITIVE, BUT CHALLENGES REMAIN​

* SUPPORT FROM CENTRAL BANK OF RUSSIA TO ALLOW BANKS TO MEET MINIMUM CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS, GIVE SUFFICIENT CAPITAL BUFFERS TO ABSORB LOSSES

* ‍CBR ESTIMATES TOTAL RECAPITALIZATION COST TO EXCEED RUB1 TRILLION, EQUIVALENT TO OVER 20% OF THREE BANKS’ COMBINED ASSETS PRIOR TO BAILOUTS Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)