March 17 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S SAYS EMEA INSURERS’ KEY RISKS ARE LOW INTEREST RATES AND MARKET VOLATILITY, HEATMAP SHOWS

* MOODY’S SAYS RECORD LOW BOND YIELDS WILL PRESSURE EMEA INSURERS’ PROFITABILITY AND SOLVENCY

* MOODY'S SAYS VOLATILE ASSET PRICES TO PUT STRAIN ON EUROPEAN INSURERS' CAPITAL POSITION