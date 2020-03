March 27 (Reuters) - MOODY’S:

* MOODY’S SAYS REDUCING GLOBAL AUTO SALES FORECAST AS ECONOMIC FALLOUT FROM COVID-19 OUTBREAK CONTINUES TO WORSEN

* MOODY’S SAYS INDUSTRY OUTLOOKS ON AUTO MANUFACTURERS, NORTH AMERICAN AUTO PARTS SUPPLIERS AND EUROPEAN AUTO PARTS SUPPLIERS ALL REMAIN NEGATIVE

* MOODY’S SAYS THE EXTENT AND TIMING OF AN EVENTUAL AUTO SALES RECOVERY REMAIN UNCERTAIN

* MOODY’S SAYS WESTERN EUROPE WILL EXPERIENCE THE STEEPEST DROP-OFF IN AUTO DEMAND