March 19 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS REFINANCING RISK RISES AMID MARKET TURBULENCE TIED TO CORONAVIRUS

* MOODY’S SAYS RISK AVERSION IN FINANCIAL MARKETS WILL CONSTRAIN LIQUIDITY WHILE UNCERTAINTY PREVAILS AROUND RAMIFICATIONS OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* MOODY’S SAYS EXPECT CREDIT CONDITIONS GLOBALLY TO DETERIORATE AND DEFAULTS TO RISE IN COMING MONTHS