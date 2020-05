May 28 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S SAYS RETAIL AND LODGING MORTGAGE LOAN EXPOSURE POSES DOWNSIDE RISK FOR U.S. LIFE INSURERS

* MOODY’S SAYS MORTGAGE PORTFOLIOS OF U.S. LIFE INSURERS ARE DIVERSIFIED, BUT EXPOSED TO DOWNSIDE RISKS

* MOODY'S SAYS FOR RETAIL, ECONOMIC FALLOUT FROM THE PANDEMIC WILL EXACERBATE NEGATIVE TRENDS ALREADY WEAKENING RETAIL MORTGAGE LOANS