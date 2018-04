April 10 (Reuters) - MOODY’S:

* MOODY’S SAYS RETAIL DEFAULTS IN Q1, REFLECTS FALLOUT OF CHANGING CONSUMER BEHAVIOR & ADVANCING E-COMMERCE FOR TRADITIONAL BRICK-AND-MORTAR RETAIL

* MOODY'S SAYS STRESSES IN RETAIL SECTOR HAVE WEIGHED ON OPERATING EARNINGS OF DEPARTMENT STORES, DISCOUNT STORES AND DRUG STORES IN PARTICULAR