March 14 (Reuters) - Moody’s

* MOODY’S SAYS RETAIL DEFAULTS TO PEAK IN EARLY 2018, EVEN AS PRESSURES PERSIST AMONG WEAKER ISSUERS‍​

* ‍MOODY’S SAYS AMONG THE RISKS FACING WEAKER RETAILERS IS THE PROSPECT OF REFINANCING IN TIGHTENING CREDIT MARKETS​

* MOODY'S SAYS WHILE POCKETS OF U.S. RETAIL, DEPARTMENT STORES TO IMPROVE IN 2018, EXPECTS WEAKER ISSUERS TO CONTINUE TO STRUGGLE FOR BALANCE OF YEAR Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2tMt46f]