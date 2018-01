Jan 15 (Reuters) - MOODY‘S-

* RISING INTEREST RATES ARE UNLIKELY TO HURT EUROPEAN COMPANIES’ PROFITS, CASH FLOWS IN MEDIUM TERM​

* FORECAST POLICY RATES TO APPROACH 1% FOR EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK (ECB), 2% FOR BANK OF ENGLAND (BOE) AND 3% FOR THE US FEDERAL RESERVE BY 2021

* ‍RISING EUROPEAN INTEREST RATES COULD ALSO REDUCE IFRS 16 LEASE LIABILITY FOR MANY COMPANIES WHEN ADOPTING NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARD IN 2019