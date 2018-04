April 11 (Reuters) - Moody’s :

* MOODY’S SAYS RISING OIL PRICES BOOST GOVERNMENT DEPOSITS EASING FUNDING PRESSURES FOR GCC BANKS

* MOODY'S SAYS GCC BANKS' LIQUIDITY WILL BE FURTHER SUPPORTED BY EXPECTED AVERAGE CREDIT GROWTH OF AROUND 5% IN REGION, GROWTH IN QATAR SHOULD BE ABOVE AVERAGE Source: bit.ly/2GOXerr