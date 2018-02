BRIEF-Moody's Says Robust Economic Growth To Support Georgian Banks' Financial Profiles In 2018‍​

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* MOODY‘S SAYS ROBUST ECONOMIC GROWTH TO SUPPORT GEORGIAN BANKS’ FINANCIAL PROFILES IN 2018‍​

* MOODY‘S SAYS GEORGIAN BANKING SECTOR‘S LONG-TERM RESILIENCE TO ALSO BE STRENGTHENED BY REGULATORY, LEGAL REFORMS

* MOODY‘S SAYS RETAIL AND SMALL BUSINESS LOANS WILL CONTINUE TO DRIVE CREDIT GROWTH FOR GEORGIAN BANKS‍​

* MOODY‘S SAYS ALTHOUGH DOLLARISATION IS MODERATING, IT REMAINS A MAJOR SOURCE OF CREDIT AND FUNDING RISK FOR GEORGIA‘S BANKS

* MOODY'S SAYS GEORGIA'S LARGE AND CREDITWORTHY CORPORATES ARE ALREADY WELL BANKED, AND CAN NOW ACCESS CAPITAL MARKETS DIRECTLY ‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2Fy54WH)