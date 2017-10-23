FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's says Russian banking system outlook is stable despite high profile bank "failures"
October 23, 2017 / 2:31 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Moody's says Russian banking system outlook is stable despite high profile bank "failures"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Moody’s

* Moody’s says Russian banking system outlook is stable despite high profile bank “failures”

* ‍Moody’s says Russian banks’ liquid asset reserves are strong due to higher customer savings rate, modest loan growth over last 2-1/2 years‍​

* ‍Moody’s says Russian banking system’s outlook supported by improving economic backdrop, banks’ recovering capital buffers, moderating credit costs

* ‍Moody’s says asset quality remains a key weakness for Russia banks, and is lower than in many other large emerging markets​

* Moody's says Russia's economy has returned to growth, supported by improved oil price and a more stable foreign exchange rate​ Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2gwdAK7]

