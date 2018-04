BRIEF-Moody's Says Russia's Sovereign Resilient To New U.S. Sanctions

April 18 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S: RUSSIA’S SOVEREIGN RESILIENT TO NEW U.S. SANCTIONS; SOME RUSSIAN DEBT ISSUERS WILL BE AFFECTED

* MOODY’S - RUSSIA’S STRONG PUBLIC AND EXTERNAL FINANCES WILL HELP TO SHIELD BROADER ECONOMY FROM IMPACT OF NEW U.S. SANCTIONS, PROTECTING SOVEREIGN CREDIT PROFILE

* MOODY’S SAYS NEW US SANCTIONS WILL BE CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR SOME RUSSIAN DEBT ISSUERS

* MOODY’S ON RUSSIA - EXPECTS THAT CENTRAL GOVERNMENT WOULD INCREASE SUPPORT TO REGIONS THAT SUFFER A DROP IN REVENUES DUE TO SANCTIONS

* MOODY’S - RUSSIAN BANKING SYSTEM HAS SUFFICIENT EARNINGS CAPACITY TO ABSORB CREDIT LOSSES FROM EXPOSURES TO SANCTIONED COMPANIES

* MOODY'S - RISKS TO RUSSIA'S SOVEREIGN CREDIT PROFILE FROM SANCTIONS ARISE FROM LIKELIHOOD OF RUSSIAN ENTITIES BEING CUT OFF FROM INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL MARKETS Source text: bit.ly/2qIv3Uo