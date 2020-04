April 20 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS SECOND-ROUND OF SHOCKS TO DAMPEN APAC’S RECOVERY FROM CORONAVIRUS; STIMULUS PACKAGES PROVIDE PARTIAL RELIEF ONLY

* MOODY’S SAYS LARGE COMPANIES IN STRATEGIC SECTORS TO BENEFIT FROM STIMULUS BUT BANKS FACE DETERIORATING PROFITS AND ASSET QUALITY IN APAC REGION

* MOODY'S SAYS SLOWER ECONOMIC GROWTH WILL WEIGH ON RESUMPTION OF SUPPLY CHAINS AND TRADE FLOWS, PARTICULARLY FOR TOURISM AND RETAIL IN APAC REGION