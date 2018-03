BRIEF-Moody's says Serbia's credit profile balances diversified economy, stronger fiscal metrics against large contingent liabilities

March 15 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S: SERBIA’S CREDIT PROFILE BALANCES DIVERSIFIED ECONOMY AND STRONGER FISCAL METRICS AGAINST LARGE CONTINGENT LIABILITIES AND REFORM CHALLENGES

* MOODY’S ON SERBIA - EXPECTS GROWTH TO ACCELERATE TO 3.0% IN 2018 AND 3.5% IN 2019, SUPPORTED BY PRIVATE CONSUMPTION AS PRIVATE SECTOR EMPLOYMENT EXPANDS

* MOODYS-SERBIA’S (BA3 STABLE) CREDIT PROFILE BENEFITS FROM ITS DIVERSIFIED ECONOMY, INSTITUTIONAL REFORMS AND STRONGER FISCAL METRICS

* MOODY'S - SERBIAN ECONOMY'S GROWTH STRUCTURE IS NOW MORE BALANCED THAN BEFORE FINANCIAL CRISIS, HAVING SEEN SHIFT TOWARDS EXPORT-DRIVEN GROWTH Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2GyfNkJ]